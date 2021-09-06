Bishop Resigns After Alleged Relationship With Erotic Novelist

According to accounts, a Spanish bishop resigned from his position to marry an erotic novelist.

Xavier Novell, 52, began a new chapter in his life last August when he abruptly resigned from the diocese of Solsona for “personal reasons” in order to pursue a relationship with an erotic novelist.

The woman from Barcelona, identified only as “SC” by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, has written several sexual novels.

The “Amnesia Trilogy” and “Hell in Gabriel’s Lust” are among the titles allegedly attributed to her.

She will not comment on rumors, and she will not do interviews, according to the publication.

According to El Pais, Pope Francis, the Catholic Church’s most senior figure, has accepted Novell’s resignation.

According to El Pais, Novell will also seek permission from the Pope to be exempt from the celibacy and obedience vows that all Catholic bishops accept when they enter the clergy.

During this time, Novell would return to a lay position without leaving the church, while the Holy See considers whether or not to grant it.

El Pais has the story. Before submitting his resignation, Novell had been out of the office for several weeks.

Josep Maria Besora, a priest in Solsona, sounded uncertain about the reports, telling El Pais, “I had three messages concerning this woman in the previous few days, and each letter said something different.”

“I don’t know anything about this, and whether it’s true or not, the bishop’s motives are his own.”

Novell became the youngest bishop in Spain at the age of 41, according to the Spanish radio network SER, and he told the station in 2010 that before deciding to enter the priesthood, he wanted to “have children.”

“It is a fantastic vocation,” he said, “but I understand that the Lord has asked me to give up that beautiful thing in order to have a larger family.”

The Vatican has been asked for comment by this publication.

While the pope has the authority to accept resignations, he has previously refused to allow certain high figures in the Catholic Church to leave.

In June, in response to the German Church’s sex abuse scandal, Pope Francis refused to allow Cardinal Reinhard Marx to resign. This is a condensed version of the information.