Birkenhead’s new music seeks to reintroduce pride to the ‘lost’ town.

The proprietor of one of Wirral’s newest and only dedicated music venues says he intends to dismantle the “psychological barriers” that exist between Wirral and Liverpool.

Christopher Torpey, who owns Future Yard, a music events facility on Birkenhead’s Argyle Street, said limitations began to soften in April.

He also hopes to “give people excuse to feel pride again” in a Wirral town that can sometimes feel “forgotten.”

According to Christopher, the ECHO: “We opened Future Yard in April, despite the fact that we had expected to launch in 2020 before the epidemic struck.

“When we took over the building, we painted the motto ‘the future is Birkenhead’ on the front. It is a little tongue-in-cheek, but it also reflects how much I regard Future Yard as being at the center of Birkenhead’s regeneration.

“For a long time, Birkenhead was nearly a filthy word, and residents lacked any reason to feel proud of the town.

“There are numerous reasons behind this; you could write essays on the post-industrial collapse and all the various factors that contributed to Birkenhead’s woes.

“That people dared to proclaim “Birkenhead is the future” and to be proud of their origins, I believe has unlocked something in people’s thoughts, with people beginning to think differently about the area they call home.

“People are beginning to see opportunities where they previously saw nothing but a dead end.

“It does not have to be a forgotten town,” he continued, “you can think big, bold, and brave, and hopefully people who grew up here and in the area and do not have as much baggage can see the activity surrounding what we are doing and the upward momentum that appears to be bubbling up around here.”

Christopher says they have received support from local residents after finally opening, following 14 months of various limitations during the pandemic.