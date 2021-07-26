Birkenhead’s major redevelopment plans have been approved.

Birkenhead councillors approved the first phase of a massive transformation project tonight.

The Economy, Regeneration and Development Committee of Wirral Council has accepted proposals to construct two office blocks on the site of the former Milton Pavements in the town centre.

Wirral Council workers will use one of the buildings, which has about 90,000 square feet of office space, while the other, which has around 58,000 square feet of office space, will be let on the open market.

Work on site is anticipated to begin in October, and this proposal is just one aspect of a larger project that would transform the town’s appearance.

The Wirral Growth Company (WGC), a 50/50 joint venture between Wirral Council and Muse Developments, is organizing the scheme’s later phases, which include a new permanent location for Birkenhead Market, expanded food and drink services, and retail outlets.

Additionally, the project will create adaptable outdoor spaces for activities and events, as well as increased pedestrian, cycling, and public transportation access to the town center.

Sally Shah, Wirral Council’s acting chief regeneration officer, highlighted at tonight’s meeting that today marked the end of two years of work on the offices plan.

Ms Shah stated that this project functioned as a spur for the WGC to spend more and for Birkenhead to win bids to help with the town’s regeneration.

This includes applications to the government’s Future High Streets Fund and Town Deal program, which have both resulted in £25 million in financing for initiatives in the town.

David Burgess-Joyce, a Conservative councillor, asked how the council would deal with market uncertainties following the epidemic, which could reduce demand for office premises in Birkenhead.

“We are always watching this situation,” Ms Shah added, “because clearly we need to make sure we have demand.”

“We’ve been working on the letting plan for a while now, and we’ve got a lot of interest in the second [office]building.

“I can’t say much more than that, but it’s quite encouraging.”

