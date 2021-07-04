Birkenhead’s little-known ties to science fiction’s father

A former geography teacher is attempting to uncover the hidden connections between Birkenhead and Jules Verne, the founder of science fiction.

John Lamb, a Wirral native who now resides in Allerton, Liverpool, is researching the great French novelist’s fondness for Birkenhead and how Camell Laird might have figured in Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Captain Nemo’s experiences in the imaginary submarine the Nautilus are chronicled in the classic novel, and it is this submarine that John believes was built in the book’s own version of the Birkenhead shipyard.

“We know Laird’s is mentioned in Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea; it states some of the iron plates of the hull were fabricated at Laird’s of Liverpool,” said John, 58.

“New translations of Verne’s writings appear all the time, and I believe that some of the most recent ones reveal that up to 70%-80% of the imaginary submarine was manufactured at his version of the Birkenhead yards.”

After discovering no real references to the author’s links to Merseyside online, John utilized his research to develop a new website, ‘Jules Verne and the Heroes of Birkenhead.’

His pieces about the connections between his books and the area are being serialized, and he promises that more information will be released in the coming weeks.

“All of Verne’s writings were serialized in periodicals before they became books,” John explained, “so I think it’s only natural that my articles be serialized.”

Jules Verne was born in 1828 in Nantes, France, and his first journey to Merseyside was at the age of 31 in 1859, when he visited Birkenhead, and then again in 1867.

Birkenhead was flooded with industry and innovation at the time, according to John, and would have been the ideal setting for Verne to fire his imagination and help inspire some of his famous works.

Verne’s works of fiction, such as Journey to the Center of the Earth and Around the World in 80 Days, have inspired generations of science fiction writers, and John believes it is past time for the connections with Birkenhead to be recognized.

