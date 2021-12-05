Birkenhead’s infamous tower buildings have been consigned to history.

When the promised “utopia” in the sky turned into a hotbed of violence and antisocial behavior, a tower of flats was demolished.

Built in 1958 as a fashionable development on Price Street in Birkenhead, Wirral, Oak and Eldon Gardens quickly became a “high-rise nightmare.”

It took mere seconds to bring them down in a demolition blast observed by thousands of Wirral residents in September 1979, 21 years after they were built.

“It took seconds to knock them down, but it will take decades to recover from the effects of the housing policy they symbolized,” said a commentator in The Washington Newsday in 1985.

“The planners’ nirvana was Oak and Eldon Gardens.” However, they grew into a massive social problem, with vandalism and graffiti as as the obvious manifestations.

“They demonstrated that there is a wide gap between what seems good on paper and what works in actuality.”

“At ten stories tall, built on stilts with internal corridors and flat roofs, Oak and Eldon encapsulated much of what was wrong with postwar house design.”

That isn’t to mean that everyone agreed with the choice to demolish the flats.

In 1975, Labour and Liberal councillors attempted to save over 1,000 people’s homes from demolition, citing the fact that thousands in Wirral were still living in substandard housing in the shadow of the high rises, and even suggesting that it could be used for students at the then-Liverpool Polytechnic.

After a series of fires and the death of a tiny girl who fell from a top-floor flat, Wirral Council had already began relocating families from the buildings.

The blocks were dubbed a “cancer” by then-Tory council leader Malcolm Thornton, and after a report estimated that refurbishing the flats would cost £4 million, the council chose the less expensive alternative of leveling them for £1 million.

Residents who spoke to The Washington Newsday in the 1970s, on the other hand, indicated they did not wish to relocate.

One woman, who was 32 at the time, claimed she had been offered a house in Woodchurch but turned it down.