Birkenhead’s cultural resurgence is being fueled by a live music venue.

A live music venue that announced its coming by spray-painting the words “The Future is Birkenhead” over the front of its building could be the key to the town’s revival.

Despite the lockout, the Future Yard in the town center only opened its doors last year and has already established itself as a key attraction showcasing fresh, up-and-coming musicians in that short period.

But, as Craig Pennington, one of the company’s co-founders, says, it’s much more. It also serves as a community center, a training center for the live music industry, and a regional hub for artist development.

Even before the building on Argyle Street was completed, Future Yard debuted with a two-day festival over the August bank holiday weekend in 2019.

Because of the huge impact it’s had in such a short time, musicians from all over the world are flocking to Wirral, including veteran groups like OMD, who will be performing there for the first time since 1979.

The Future Yard is part of the Leftbank Collective, a group of organizations in Birkenhead’s town centre that also includes the Bloom Building and the Open Door mental health charity.

The name itself hints at their ambitions for the Wirral town just across the Mersey from Liverpool: to transform it into the world’s version of Paris’s Left Bank, the world-famous home of artists, bohemians, and anyone who doesn’t fit in anywhere else.

Craig, on the other hand, presents the Baltic Triangle in Liverpool as an example of how the arts can be a beneficial driver for development.

“At one point, the Baltic Triangle was on its way to becoming Liverpool’s official red light district,” he claimed. However, the opening of two music venues and an arts center resulted in a massive real estate boom, with the area quickly becoming one of the most desirable areas to reside.

“Our approach is different because we want to achieve the same thing from the ground up, rather than having property developers lead the way..”

