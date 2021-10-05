Birkenhead may soon see electric scooters and hydrogen-powered buses.

Parts of Birkenhead may soon see electric scooters, bikes, and hydrogen-powered buses.

In the Tower Road district of Birkenhead, the ideas, which are part of the Wirral Waters mass transit scheme, might see electronic scooters, e-bikes, and a hydrogen-powered bus system comparable to light rail.

The idea, which was accepted by Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Development committee last week, will be included in the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement plan, which is due to be submitted to the government later this month.

Buses, trains, ferries, and active travel, such as cycling, are examples of mass transit plans focused at moving large groups of people throughout a region using public transportation networks.

In addition to a hydrogen-powered bus rapid transit network, the ideas might see the adoption of e-cycle and e-scooter schemes, as well as increased walking and cycling connectivity, depending on legislative changes.

“A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system could be an initial option for â€ mass transitâ€TM to meet demand in the coming years, ahead of potentially developing a higher capacity general transport network in the longer term, linking to existing public transport provision,” a Wirral Council spokesperson said.

“With the growth of Wirral Waters and the regeneration of Birkenhead and the surrounding areas, addressing transportation is a priority for the borough.

“The initial phase of the Wirral Mass Transit system has been designed to meet the needs of new developments expected to be completed by 2023 or shortly thereafter, primarily in and around Wirral Waters’ Northbank and Tower Road areas, the Eureka! Science + Discovery museum at Seacombe, and certain new residential and commercial developments within Birkenhead town centre.

The action, according to the council, might help the borough fulfill its climate emergency goal of transitioning to fossil-free local transportation by 2030.

Wirral Waters, where the proposal will be built, is part of a massive regeneration within a newly designated Freeport region, which is a key component of Wirral’s evolving Local Plan, which outlines how the borough will address future housing demands.

