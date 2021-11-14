‘Birkenhead is like the Baltic Triangle was 13 years ago,’ says one resident.

Following the opening of a new container community, Birkenhead could soon be a bustling destination akin to the Baltic Triangle.

Chris Lee, 54, has just built a new ‘biosphere’ in Wirral, which is a collection of self-contained work units for enterprises.

The idea behind the Start-Yard is that people who are just starting out on a new initiative can rent out space for less money and for shorter periods of time.

Chris, who grew up in Old Swan but now lives in Raby, expects that this will assist kick-start Birkenhead’s rehabilitation ahead of Wirral Council’s massive redevelopment ambitions.

Chris is the creator.