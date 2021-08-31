Biometric data used to track Afghans who assisted the US could be in the hands of the Taliban.

Following the Taliban’s swift conquest of Afghanistan and the evacuation of US soldiers, the militant group is said to have gained access to biometric data in order to track vulnerable Afghans and former US employees.

Afghans who earlier supported the United States and other forces have begun to hide or destroy digital evidence of their identities that could be accessed by the Taliban, according to The Conversation.

According to the publication, the US military and Afghan government have collected biometric data—or body measurements and calculations that can digitally track identifying human characteristics—across Afghanistan for the previous two decades.

During the ongoing wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the US Department of Defense has retained around 4.8 million biometric records of persons, with over 630,000 of those records obtained using Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment (HIIDE) devices. According to The Conversation, such devices include a fingerprint reader, iris scanner, and camera, allowing the military to gather fingerprints and facial images in order to identify people of interest.

In addition to using biometric data gathered by the US for security purposes, the Afghan government has implemented digital identification for voting, criminal prosecution, and clearance of people for employment.

Human Rights First, a U.S.-based advocacy group, warned earlier this month that the Taliban is likely to now have access to those numerous digital databases.

According to Reuters, the Taliban announced on Twitter, “We learn that the Taliban is now likely to gain access to numerous biometric databases and equipment in Afghanistan.” “This technology is likely to involve facial recognition technology as well as access to a database with fingerprints and iris scans.”

According to Reuters, the data may be used to identify anyone associated with the former Afghan administration, as well as supporters of the US, international nonprofits, and human rights organizations.

The Taliban could also use the data to “create a new class structure,” according to Welton Chang, chief technology officer at Human Rights First. “Job applicants would have their bio-data compared to the database, and jobs could be denied on the basis of having connections to the former government or security forces,” he said.

Since then, the advocacy group has issued a guide on how to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.