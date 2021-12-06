Biologists are concerned after a rare whale gives birth while entangling itself in a fishing line.

On Thursday, scientists with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources observed an endangered North Atlantic right whale caught in fishing line while swimming with a newborn calf, but were unable to safely assist in removing the rope.

The calf appeared healthy and unhurt, according to Clay George of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“My concern is that [the mother]still has two 20-foot pieces of rope coming out of the left side of her mouth,” George explained. “You can imagine that calf becoming entangled if those two pieces of rope ended up twisted around each other and there’s a loop.” The whales were discovered by an airborne team near Cumberland Island, Georgia. Despite the fact that qualified rescuers contacted them via boat on Thursday, they felt that removing or shortening the rope would be dangerous.

Experts have determined that the mother whale has been carrying this rope since it was originally reported entangled in Cape Cod Bay in March, based on markings on its head. They were able to shorten the rope to its current length of 20 feet at the time, but they were unable to totally remove it.

According to the Associated Press, there are just about 350 North Atlantic right whales alive, having been nearly wiped off during the heyday of commercial whaling.

During the species’ calving season, which runs from December to March, it was the second newborn right whale documented in the Atlantic waters of the Southeastern United States.

Each winter, adult female right whales migrate to warmer waters along the coasts of Georgia and Florida to give birth. George said he’s only aware of one other verifiable story of an entangled right whale observed with a young, which occurred in January 2011 and was eventually freed.

“”We haven’t seen a chronically entangled whale bring a calf down here from up north,” George said, adding, “It’s incredible.” On the other hand, it could be her death sentence in the end.” That’s because, according to George, the mother whale may struggle to nurse her baby while also trying to recuperate from probable jaw injuries while dragging the fishing line.

Female right whales are known for their voracious appetites.