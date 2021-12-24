Bin guys gave a 3-year-old boy the “biggest smile” on Christmas Eve.

Thanks to his neighborhood recycle bin workers, a three-year-old youngster received the “biggest smile.”

When the recycling van arrives on Friday mornings, Lucas Greenall, Louise’s son, goes outside to wave to the bin guys and say good morning.

Lucas, 43, from St Helens, gets “all excited” when he sees the lorry approaching, according to the 43-year-old.

Unbelievably, a man is chased into a bank by a stranger.

Louise remarked in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “He’s been doing it for almost a year, beginning when he was 16 months old.

“When he sees them coming down the street, he gets all thrilled and rushes up to us to inform us that they have arrived. After that, either myself or his father take him outside the front door, where he waves and converses with them.” She went on to say that the garbage collectors always “wave back” and greet Lucas in the morning.

Today, on Christmas Eve, the three-year-old was given an extra special good morning, as the employees had delivered a special gift of a new garbage truck toy.

Louise stated, ” “We went outside as usual this morning, and we had bought a box of biscuits for Lucas to present to the men to say Merry Christmas to them all. He handed them to the men, and they were made up.

“They then walked to the lorry and presented Lucas with a brand-new garbage truck toy, saying Merry Christmas and that they wanted to offer him the toy as a big thank you for making them smile every Friday morning.”

Her son’s face “lit up,” and the thoughtful gesture “truly moved her,” according to the mother.

She continued, ” “He couldn’t stop thanking you because his face lit up and he had the largest smile.

“It brightened his day, and he hasn’t stopped using it since.

“It truly moved me and it was so heartwarming that they went out of their way for him.”