Bin collection times and dates for the August bank holiday in 2021.

The August bank holiday is rapidly approaching, and you may be anticipating a disruption in your regular garbage collection schedule.

The Washington Newsday has contacted all of the local authorities in the Liverpool City Region to see whether there is anything you need to do differently this weekend.

Waste and recycling will be collected as usual in Liverpool.

On their normal collection day, residents must supply bins, bags, or boxes.

All bins and bags must be out before 6.30 a.m. on the day of collection, and bins must be placed on the kerbside with the handles facing the road.

If you reside in a terraced house, your bins must be placed at the far end of the hallway or alley.

Bags for recycling must be placed on the sidewalk near the front entrance.

In contrast to its typical routine, Knowsley Council is providing a unique service.

Instead of August 30, collections will take place on Saturday, August 28.

There will be no changes in Wirral.

Bins scheduled for collection on Monday will be collected as usual, according to the council.

Green garden waste bins are collected on Mondays in Sefton.

On bank holiday Monday, residents should place these bins out for collection as usual.

In St Helens, collections will proceed as usual.

The city encourages residents to put their trash, bags, and boxes out as usual at 6.30 a.m.

The Halton Council was unable to provide information on what citizens should do over the bank holiday weekend.

However, the local government advised residents to make sure they do not miss their pickup and to monitor its website for any modifications to the regular service.

On the day of collection, all Halton bins must be out by 7 a.m.