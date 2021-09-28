Bin collection in the Wirral has been delayed due to driver shortages.

Residents in the Wirral have been given an update on brown garbage collections.

Wirral Council announced the change to its brown bin garden waste collection service yesterday, after the service was forced to switch to four weekly collections in August due to driver shortages, a move that enraged some local residents.

A spokesperson for the council wrote on Facebook: “Just a quick reminder that garden waste (brown bin) collections have returned to the usual fortnightly schedule,” with the change taking effect yesterday, September 28.

“All missed collections will be added to the end of this year’s subscription period, so you will receive all of the collections you paid for,” the spokesman stated.

“Those who have signed up for the service will have gotten an email or letter confirming this, and we’ll contact them with more information closer to the time.

“I appreciate your patience and understanding during the outage.”

The Wirral Council website has information regarding the new bin collection dates.

Bin collections for the subscription service had previously been shifted to every two weeks due to a driver shortfall at contractor Biffa.