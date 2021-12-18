Bin collection dates in St Helens over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Local waste collections are frequently disrupted over the holiday season, with public holidays disrupting work schedules.

It’s crucial to know when your garbage will be collected as many people entertain visitors and increase their food and drink consumption for the holidays.

The following information from St Helens Council describes their updated Christmas and New Year collection schedule.

After a crash, a man is battling for his life as a scrambler biker runs and the driver is apprehended.

According to the council, recycling and rubbish collections will continue as usual until Friday, December 24. The seasonal collection calendar will go into effect on Christmas Eve.

Crews will not be working on the following three Saturdays due to public holidays on Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28, and Monday, January 3.

Waste should be out for collection by 6.30 a.m., according to the council. Excess cardboard can be stored neatly for pickup throughout the holiday season. Residents are advised to keep things separated (cardboard, glass, paper, plastics, cans) and not to leave it out in tied black bin bags if more recycling is needed.

The following dates will be used for collection:

Monday, December 27– Wednesday, December 29, Tuesday, December 28– Thursday, December 30, Wednesday, December 29– Friday, December 31, Thursday, December 30– Tuesday, January 4, Friday, December 31– Wednesday, January 5, Monday, January 3– Thursday, January 6, Tuesday, January 4– Friday, January 7, Wednesday, January 5– Saturday, January 8, Thursday, January 6– Monday, January 10,Friday, January 7– Tuesday, January 11

Residents can also use this website to find out when their pickups will take place by entering their postcode.