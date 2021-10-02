Billy Butler has been on the air for 50 years.

This month, Liverpool radio great Billy Butler celebrates 50 years on the air, and he thanks his devoted fans for “carrying me through.”

The radio star, who began his career in guest spots on Radio Merseyside in 1971 and quickly became a favorite among listeners across Merseyside and beyond, told The Washington Newsday on the night of his anniversary: “I’m quite a lucky person.”

“The people of Merseyside are very inventive; I’ve had a lot of great experiences here over the years.

“On the radio, you have the ability to bring people a lot of joy and to sympathize with individuals who have had troubles.

“People have always known I’m approachable,” Billy, 79, of New Brighton, said. “Now, obviously because I’m getting on, I’m having a lot of people coming up to me who say’my man used to always have you on, whenever I think of your name, I think of Sunday afternoon meal and Hold Your Plums.’

“It started with people saying ‘my mum listens to you,’ then ‘my gran listens to you,’ then it became ‘my late mum, my late gran,’ and so on. It’s been passed down through the family.”

Billy got his first chance covering at Radio Merseyside in 1971, after working in bars across the city.

“I began off as a DJ at the Cavern from 1964 to 1970, then we worked the Mardis Gras and a number of clubs in Liverpool,” he stated.

“In 1971, I was DJing at Mardi Gras when the producer Tony Woolford approached me. Would you like to do a few of Saturdays, he asked?

“I guess the general consensus was that I wasn’t right for the station because I was too common, but then I started getting more mail than everyone else, so they decided they’d give me a few more spaces, and it grew from there.”

Billy moved to Radio City in 1979 before returning to Radio Merseyside in 1983.

“I was back and forth,” he explained, “going back to Radio City in 1995 and then returning to Merseyside in 2000.”

