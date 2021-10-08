Billionaire Timothy Mellon: Who Is He? Previously, a top border wall donor gave to Trump PACs.

According to a Texas Tribune investigation of public donor records, the majority of the funding for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s border wall project comes from 79-year-old millionaire Timothy Mellon.

Abbott unveiled the border project in June, months after Vice President Joe Biden halted building of the U.S.-Mexico border wall that former President Donald Trump pushed for during his presidency. Abbott said his state would “not sit idly by” if a “humanitarian crisis” unfolded at the border following Biden’s inauguration, though he acknowledged that border security is “the federal government’s job.” According to Abbott’s administration, donations for Texas’ border wall project had surpassed $54.3 million by late September. Following an examination of donations, the Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday that Mellon provided approximately 98 percent of the funding.

According to Bloomberg, Mellon is the chairman of Pan AM Systems Inc., a New Hampshire-based industrial company. He is also the grandson of Andrew Mellon, a financial magnate who served as a Treasury Department secretary for three presidential administrations, from 1921 to 1932.

The Washington Post listed Mellon, who is headquartered in Wyoming, as a political donor who had provided an estimated $30 million to a handful of Republican political action organizations by June 2020, months before the 2020 presidential election (PACs). Mellon made a $10 million gift to America First Action, a super PAC that supports candidates that favor former President Donald Trump, according to the Post’s story. Between 2019 and 2020, the PAC raised around $150 million.

According to OpenSecrets, Mellon made a second $10 million gift to America First Action in September 2020. He also contributed millions to the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund, two super PACs dedicated to electing Republicans to the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively. Mellon also made lesser contributions to a handful of federal candidates last year.

According to the Post, Mellon began donating to political campaigns long before Trump’s re-election bid last year, but it wasn’t until 2018 that he began donating big sums to various candidates. Mellon, on the other hand, has already provided funds to support immigration-related legislation. Mellon gave $1.5 million to push an Arizona law in 2010. This is a condensed version of the information.