Billie Eilish has been added to the Glastonbury Festival lineup as the first headliner for 2022.

Billie Eilish has been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury Festival 2022.

The popular music festival in Pilton, Somerset, was canceled, as were many other events, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Billie Eilish, an American singer-songwriter, has been announced as the festival’s inaugural headliner, and she is the “youngest solo headliner” in the festival’s history.

In Liverpool for their ‘swansong’ reunion tour, Genesis ‘turn it on’ one last time.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that the amazing @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history,” Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis wrote on Twitter.

“This feels like the ideal way to welcome us back, and I can’t wait!”

The festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021, while a virtual event was held in 2020.

Those who were lucky enough to get coveted tickets in October 2019 will be allowed to carry them over to next summer.

Billie Eilish shot to fame in 2019, with her debut studio album becoming one of the best-selling albums of the year. Her star power and fame have only grown since her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, won many Brit and Grammy Awards.

Eilish went on to write the theme song for the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, and her follow-up album Happier Than Ever also charted at number one.

Billie Eilish will play on Friday, June 24, 2022, according to the first poster for Glastonbury Festival 2022, which was released on the festival’s Instagram page.

So far, no additional headliners have been announced.