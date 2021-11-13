Bill Wins for Americans, Not Biden, as Republican Labeled a “Traitor” for Infrastructure Vote

Rep. John Katko, a Republican from New York, defended his vote in favor of the House infrastructure bill after he and 12 other GOP legislators who voted in favor of the measure came under fire in recent days.

Katko claimed the plan was a “quintessentially conservative bill” because “it’s all paid for and it’s all about roads, bridges, and infrastructure, and it’s going to be incredibly helpful for the economy,” he said on Fox News Saturday.

Members of their own party attacked the tiny group of Republican lawmakers who supported the bill on November 5, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who dubbed them “traitors.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, stated after the vote that Katko should be removed as the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Katko was asked about the backlash he has experienced in the aftermath of the vote by Fox News presenter Neil Cavuto.

“Are you surprised, congressman, by the criticism you’re getting right now from other Republicans who claim you gave Nancy Pelosi a victory?” Cavuto enquired. Katko sees the bill as a “victory for the American people,” rather than a “win for President Joe Biden.” “Because of the poor status of our roads and bridges, the ordinary blue-collar worker who drives to work every day spends around $1,000 more each year on vehicle maintenance and repairs. And I think about those folks when I think about this law, and I think about our clean drinking water, and I think about recruiting foreign industry here after we improve our infrastructure “Katko remarked.

“There are a number of major gains for the American people and for our economy,” the congressman concluded.

“That is not how Donald Trump sees things, congressman. Are you afraid of being reprimanded? Cavuto inquired.

Katko responded by saying that in his constituency, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 5%, he constantly manages to “defy gravity.”

“I represent the most difficult district in the country for a Republican to win, and I have a strong sense of what is going on in my area. So, whatever the problems are, we’ll be ready to face them and rise to the occasion. This is a condensed version of the information.