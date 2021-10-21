Bill Turnbull has announced his retirement from politics owing to ‘health issues.’

Bill Turnbull has announced that he will be stepping down from his Classic FM show due to “health considerations.”

Prostate cancer was discovered in the former BBC presenter in 2017.

The 65-year-old sent a post on Twitter, confirming that he will be taking a break from his radio show.

“I am taking a leave of absence from my program @classicfm, with great regret, for health concerns,” he tweeted. Recently, the road has been a little rocky, and I need to focus on getting better.

“I’m sorry for having to do this; I adore doing the show and have had a great time doing it for the past five years.”

“I am deeply grateful to my friends and coworkers at @global for their love and support. And I shall return as soon as I am able.” In November 2017, the presenter was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In March 2018, he revealed his diagnosis and described his battle with the illness in the Channel 4 series Staying Alive.

Bill’s celebrity friends and followers crowded the comments section to wish him well in his cancer battle.

“Wishing you all the best Bill,” Dan Walker of Strictly Come Dancing said. “Look after yourself.” “Much love, rest up, and take care,” Sian Williams added. “All the best to a terrific broadcaster and a wonderful man!” Dave Rose said. We’ll all miss you @ClassicFM, and we can’t wait to see you back on the air where you belong after you’ve overcome this minor setback.” “I’m really sad to hear this, Bill,” Anne wrote. Your show is one of the most popular on Classic fm. “I wish you good luck with your treatment.” “All the best, Bill,” Christian said. We want to see you back on the air as soon as possible.”