Bill to Ensure Pharmacies Provide Birth Control Access is Sponsored by Booker and Maloney.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York have introduced bills in the Senate and House of Representatives that would require pharmacies to give “timely access to birth control.”

The Access to Birth Control Act is a bill that addresses the practice of pharmacists refusing to sell certain contraceptives. Pharmacies that do not comply with the law might face fines of $1,000 each day, according to the measure.

Senators Patty Murray of Washington and Bob Menendez of New Jersey, as well as Representatives Robin Kelly of Illinois and Katie Porter of California, were among the bill’s co-sponsors, with over 100 other Democrats joining them.

The proposed legislation would conflict with rules in Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, and South Dakota that allow pharmacists to refuse to provide contraception.

In a statement, Booker added, “Birth control is an essential aspect of reproductive health care and fundamental family planning.” “Protecting Americans’ access to contraception is more critical than ever at a time when reproductive rights are under attack around the country. The Access to Birth Choice Act will ensure that everyone has control over their health and has access to birth control that is both inexpensive and timely.” Governor Greg Abbott of Texas proposed a bill in May that made abortion illegal as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, and it took effect in September. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the state has witnessed a “increased interest” in birth control since then.

With a Mississippi statute challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case, slated to be heard by the Supreme Court in December, abortion access could be jeopardized even more. Democrats might get better access to pregnancy prevention aids for those who live in locations where pharmacists refuse to offer such medicines under the Booker and Maloney-led rule.

If a contraceptive is out of stock, pharmacists are required to either refer the patient to another pharmacy or order the drug, depending on the patient’s preference. It also protects patients from being “intimidated, bullied, or harassed” by medical personnel who disapprove of their contraception use. “During the Trump administration, some health-care providers, including pharmacists, denied patients care based on their personal beliefs,” Maloney wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.