Bill Richardson defends his trip to Myanmar to speak about COVID, claiming that he has a strong investment in the country.

According to the Associated Press, Bill Richardson, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, defended his journey to Myanmar last week, saying that he is “fully involved” in the Southeast Asian country. Since the February coup, the US administration and other Western nations have condemned Myanmar’s military-installed government and advocated for a return to a democracy-led state.

According to the Associated Press, Richardson was the most high-profile visitor to the country since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. The goal of the visit, according to his office, was to discuss the shipping of COVID-19 vaccinations and medical supplies to Myanmar, as well as other public health needs.

Richardson said in an online interview from Massachusetts on Monday, “I’m really invested in this country and they invited me.” “I’ve received a letter from the foreign minister inviting me to speak on vaccines. And I’m concerned about the country and believe I can help. It’s a minor distinction.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Richardson has a long relationship with Myanmar, dating back to 1994, when he met Aung San Suu Kyi at her home in Yangon, where she had been held under house arrest since 1989 under a previous military regime.

In 2018, he returned to Myanmar to provide advice on a problem involving the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority. After Myanmar’s military launched a deadly counterinsurgency campaign in the western province of Rakhine in 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingyas fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Violence has swept through most of Myanmar since the military took control earlier this year. Security forces brutally suppressed widespread nonviolent protests against army rule, and armed opposition has risen to the point where U.N. experts have warned the country risks devolving into civil war.

Food supplies have been severely disrupted, and the already shaky public health system in one of Asia’s poorest countries has collapsed as a result of the unrest. In the summer, when a new wave of the coronavirus struck, crematoriums in Yangon faced a backlog of remains.

