Bill Maher responds to Whoopi Goldberg’s attempt to’school’ him on the Black National Anthem.

During a monologue in which he took aim at Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Maher reiterated his opposition to the singing of two national anthems before football games.

The View co-host had chastised Maher for objecting to the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn known as the Black national anthem, as well as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” before NFL games.

On his show Real Time earlier this month, Maher stated that playing the two songs represented “segregation” and that “we’re going back to that under a different guise.”

This prompted Goldberg to comment on the present condition of racial conflict in the United States, saying that “we’re having to re-educate people” since “we’ve gone backwards a good 10, 15 years.”

However, during his Friday night monologue, Maher jumped on the negative connotations of the word “re-education,” saying it smacked of something China would use.

“Ask Chairman Mao,” Maher joked, “nothing ever goes wrong when you start talking about re-education.” Couldn’t we set up some sort of camp?”

Goldberg’s criticism of him, he added, was “mostly motivated by a desire to educate me about the Black national anthem itself.”

“I am what you would call an old school liberal who was raised with the strange belief that racial segregation is bad,” he said. “It has to be just one, you know, because it’s a national anthem,” he said, adding that while he was open to the concept of modifying the present anthem to better reflect the country, “it has to be just one.”

To applause, he remarked, “Symbols of unity matter,” and “purposefully fragmenting things by race promotes a dreadful message that we are two nations hopelessly drifting apart.”

He told the HBO audience that the problem of two anthems was part of a pattern in which the United States was sleepwalking into more division, citing a survey of institutions that revealed nearly half of them had separated housing and three-quarters had segregated graduation ceremonies.

"Yes, America was founded on the original sin of slavery, and reparation is necessary, but not at the expense of.