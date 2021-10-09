Bill Maher has a “dark prediction” for the 2024 election, implying that the Capitol riot was just a warm-up.

Former President Donald Trump could have a role in the 2024 presidential election, according to TV host Bill Maher, who also predicted that Capitol Hill rioters would return stronger than they were on January 6.

On his show Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher made a “dark prophesy” of a “slow-moving coup” that he believes Trump is planning in order to reclaim the White House. This involves Trump attempting to win the Republican presidential nomination and announcing his candidacy.

“I’ve been saying since he lost,” I said. He’s like a shark that hasn’t died, but has simply gone out to sea. But the truth is that he’s been silently consuming humans the entire time. “By eating people, I mean he’s been purging the Republican Party of everybody who voted for his impeachment or doesn’t believe he’s the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms,” Maher explained.

My bleak forecast for the presidential election in the United States in 2024. pic.twitter.com/GxHDEVh5dN — Bill Maher (@billmaher) on Twitter 9th of October, 2021 He also suggested that Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 will return stronger amid the threat of a nationwide wave of violence if Trump wins the 2024 election and Vice President Kamala Harris responds by “throwing out election results”—a move that Trump supporters wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to make when President Joe Biden won, according to Maher.

“Do you remember those ding dongs who ransacked the Capitol last year?” That was like the first time Al Qaeda tried to blow up the World Trade Center with a vehicle. It was all in good fun. “But they came back with planes the next time,” Maher explained.

As the former president resumes massive rallies, Maher believes Trump fans will grow stronger, “which [will]become increasingly angry and menacing, as Trump indulges his love for inciting violence.”

“And yet, when 2024 arrives, Democrats treat it like any other election year; they live in a fantasy world where their choice of candidate, policies, and the number of votes they receive all matter, and none of it does.” “I’m not even going to speculate on who the Democratic nominee will be because it doesn’t matter,” Maher added.

"However, even if they do.