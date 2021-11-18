Bill Maher Dismisses Critical Race Theory, Claiming That Racism Isn’t America’s DNA.

Bill Maher, a comedian and television broadcaster, said he understood parents’ concerns about critical race theory (CRT) being taught in schools.

Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, asked Maher about parents’ impressions of the subject, which studies how race and racism intersect with politics, culture, and the law.

For conservatives, critical race theory has been a touchy subject, and a number of states have considered legislation aimed at limiting how race and inequality are taught in schools.

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican winner in Virginia’s 2016 governor race, promised to ban CRT in schools during his campaign.

Terry McAuliffe, his Democratic opponent, accused him of playing on parents’ anxieties, calling his stance a “dog whistle.”

Both parties are now attempting to cancel Bill Maher, according to him.

"I haven't changed my political views." On the subject of race, he adds, "I am an old school liberal… they changed, not me." Although there is no proof that CRT is taught in K-12 school curricula, Cuomo claims that liberals utilize the topic to "mock the ignorance" of parents for whom "fear overwhelms reality." CRT is "not a phantom," according to Maher, and "something is going on in classrooms that has never gone on before." "I don't go to school, and I don't connect with children in any way. However, I am aware of the problem since I have read testimonies from parents and educators." When he was in school, he told Cuomo Prime Time: "We studied the American Civil War. They referenced racism, and we all knew about slavery and Lincoln…but they didn't delve into it as much as Gone with the Wind does.

“That’s what we’re doing now, and I think it’s a wonderful thing,” he explained “That’s not the same as teaching that racism is the foundation of America; that’s what gets people upset.

“Or involve children, who are most likely too young or inexperienced to comprehend this extremely complex subject,” he added.

Many parents, according to Cuomo, believed CRT was intended to "make white kids feel awful about what happened before them and that their life should be a function of making up for it."