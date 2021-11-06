Bill Maher defends parents who object to Critical Race Theory, claiming that their children have been “traumatized.”

On Friday, Bill Maher supported parents who oppose critical race theory (CRT), claiming that some young children exposed to the academic idea had been “traumatized.”

Bill Maher addressed CRT with Michael Eric Dyson, a professor of race and religion at Vanderbilt University, and professor and economist Glenn Loury of Brown University on his show Real Time With Bill Maher. The three started chatting about CRT in relation to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race on Tuesday. Youngkin worked to keep the subject out of Old Dominion school curricula.

Dyson claimed that parents were “spooked” by CRT because they couldn’t properly describe it, and that many are opposed to it since Black history is becoming more prominent in schools.

In response, Maher called the argument “disingenuous,” claiming that parents are more concerned about “other problems” such as “separating children by race” than with Black history being taught.

He went on to say, “And labelling them as either ‘oppressed’ or ‘oppressor.'” “I mean, there are youngsters who are scarred as a result of this. That is what the parents object to.” “We’re talking about kids who, at times, appear to be too young to completely grasp everything. I think they wouldn’t recognize a lot of those terms if they watched you “Later on, Maher added.

“I think you’ve underestimated the profoundly rooted anti-Black sentiment—that goes much beyond Trump,” Dyson subsequently said.

CRT, which was long considered an obscure academic theory, has become weaponized in the last year, producing a national political division among schools, teachers, politicians, and academics. The theory was formed in the 1970s and 1980s, and it is based on the premise that racism still exists in American institutions, and that systems work to keep white dominance in society.

“It’s a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing, and analyzing the ways that race is produced, the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that can now be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities,” said Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a law professor at UCLA and Columbia who is writting a book about the subject. This is a condensed version of the information.