Bill Maher criticizes the claim that ‘White Ignorance’ aided Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia governor’s race.

Bill Maher, a TV host, slammed an MSNBC piece that blamed Republican Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in Virginia on “white stupidity.”

Maher highlighted racial tensions in the United States with U.S. Representative Adam Schiff and radio presenter Tavis Smiley during a panel discussion on his show Real Time Friday with the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man.

According to Maher, “When we divide in this fashion, it is concerning as a sign of things to come. ‘I don’t trust any Black individuals,’ for example. ‘I don’t have any faith in white people.'” Smiley pointed out that people of color are “not the ones driving the problem” of racism, prompting Maher to read the MSNBC story “Glenn Youngkin’s success indicates white ignorance is a powerful weapon,” which was headlined “Glenn Youngkin’s victory proves white stupidity is a powerful weapon.” Maher slammed the piece, claiming that it “doesn’t help.” “I’m a traditional lefty,” Maher explained. “I believe in a society that is colorblind. Okay, that’s not where woke is. There has been a lot of resegregation. ‘You’re either a racist or you don’t realize you’re a racist,’ says a lot of people. Yes, there is a ‘we’ on the other side as well.” During his campaign for governor of Virginia, Youngkin stated that he would prohibit critical race theory (CRT) from being taught in public schools. CRT is an academic framework that examines history through the lens of race, and conservatives argue that it is intended to make white people feel inherently racist.

Democrats have contended that critical race theory is not taught in public schools and that the issue is being used as a “dog whistle,” according to Terry McAuliffe, the party’s contender for governor of Virginia.

Youngkin won Virginia by 1.9 points in a state that President Joe Biden won by slightly over ten points in 2020.

In an essay for MSNBC, writer Ja’han Jones chastised Governor-elect Youngkin for “grouping” inequality lesson plans with critical race theory, which he defines as a “catchall word for intellectually weak people—many of them white—who seek to stigmatize any conversation about American racism.”

“This group of furious, willfully ignorant white folks was the critical factor needed to elect a Republican governor in Virginia for the first time since 2009,” Jones said.

Maher has previously backed parents who oppose critical race theory being taught in public schools. This is a condensed version of the information.