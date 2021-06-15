Bill Kenwright, the chairman of Everton Football Club, has been appointed to a significant new stadium firm.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and Marcel Brands have been appointed to the board of directors of a club company that will oversee the construction of the new stadium.

Kenwright and Brands were named to the board of directors on June 4, according to Companies House records, joining Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Sasha Ryazantsev.

Since April 10, 2017, Barrett-Baxendale and Ryanzantsev have served as directors of Everton Stadium Development Limited, and the Blues’ chairman and director of football have now joined them.

Former chief executive officer Robert Elstone and ex-deputy chairman Keith Harris served on the board of directors in the past.

Elstone resigned his post at Everton Stadium Development Limited on June 1, 2018 and Harris left his employment on July 25, 2019.

Kenwright and Brands’ appointments are considered as additional evidence that the club is ready to move forward with plans to build a new 52,000-seat stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton hopes to start construction on the waterfront location in the second half of this year, with preliminary work starting this week.

Everton Stadium Development Limited will be the firm that gets the money the Blues secure from a private lender to help pay for the £500 million project, and its board of directors now matches that of the football club.