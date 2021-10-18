Bill Gates felt that he had his own’set of rights’ at Microsoft, according to a former Microsoft executive.

Gates “definitely gave the idea that he felt he had a position that gave him a specific, a set of rights, that other people wouldn’t have,” Maria Klawe, a Microsoft director from 2009 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal.

Klawe’s remarks come in the wake of new allegations that Gates acted improperly with female colleagues while at the business. In 2014, Gates resigned as chairman of the board of directors.

Klawe, the president of science-focused Harvey Mudd College, said she was unaware of any wrongdoing between Gates and other Microsoft employees, but that the billionaire appeared to follow a different set of values than the rest of the corporation.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Microsoft management discovered communications between Gates and a “midlevel female employee” from 2008, according to the WSJ.

According to the publication, Gates was “flirtatious” with the female employee in 2007 and proposed to see her outside of work in a series of emails that were highlighted by two top executives.

After learning about the emails, then-General Counsel Brad Smith and then-Chief People Officer Lisa Brummel met with Gates and warned him that the behavior needed to cease, which Gates agreed to.

“While flirty, they were not obviously sexual, yet they were deemed inappropriate,” Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw said. He said that the employee never filed a complaint about the encounter, and that no further action was taken aside from a board committee discussion because there was no physical connection between Gates and the employee.

Gates’ spokeswoman denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations “recycled myths.”

“These assertions are untrue, repeated rumors from people with no direct knowledge, and in some cases, have severe conflicts of interest,” the spokesperson told The Washington Newsday in a statement.

After more than four decades on the board, Gates resigned last year. A law firm hired by a board committee was examining allegations from a separate female employee, who sent a letter regarding a previous sexual encounter with Gates, at the time of his retirement.

