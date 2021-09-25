Bill De Blasio warns New York City teachers that if they do not get vaccinated, they will be fired.

Mayor Bill De Blasio and the New York City Department of Education (DOE) have announced that any New York City public school employee who has not received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination would be fired.

On Thursday, all New York public school officials received a mass email about the upcoming September 27 deadline, which requires all 130,000 DOE employees, including 78,000 teachers, to take at least one vaccine shot.

“As required by the DOE’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, all DOE personnel must present proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine no later than Monday, September 27,” the email states.

“Unless they are on a recognized vaccine exemption or leave, any regular employees who fail to meet this deadline will be withdrawn from payroll commencing Tuesday, September 28,” the email stated.

If staff do not cooperate, they will be placed on Leave Without Pay (LWOP), according to the email. Employees on LWOP are not allowed to return to work or school until they have taken corrective steps to comply with the mandate’s provisions. Employees will also be unable to work and get compensation, as well as use annual leave or sick time.

The Department of Energy’s Division of Human Capital delivered the email to employees.

Employees do have the option of obtaining a religious or medical exemption, although reports indicate that these are granted infrequently. Employees who do not offer an exemption by September 27 must either accept a year of unpaid leave or accept a severance compensation from the DOE.

28,000 DOE personnel were still unvaccinated as of September 21.

A number of municipal unions sued City Hall on September 10 in response to de Blasio’s vaccination mandate for DOE employees. DOE official Danielle Filson responded to The Associated Press about the court’s recent judgment after the mandate was rejected.

"This is a huge triumph for children in New York City and Department of Education employees," Filson added. "We are glad that the court acknowledged that their health and safety are at the heart of this vaccine obligation.