Bill Clinton honors Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a music legend who was killed in a robbery.

Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot at their home in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, according to authorities. Former President Bill Clinton was among those who paid tribute to her.

“Jackie Avant was a beautiful woman, a loving partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen, and a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” Clinton tweeted. “Everyone who knew her was filled with admiration, respect, and devotion. We’re devastated. She was a wonderful person who will be much missed.” At a press conference this afternoon, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said that officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call at 2:23 a.m. and discovered Jacqueline Avant with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but she did not make it.

There were no suspects when police arrived. According to Stainbrook, the motivation is still unknown, and no arrests have been made. Nothing was taken, and no one else was injured.

“Someone broke into the house; we don’t know why,” the chief explained. “I don’t believe it was a random attack, but I can’t say for sure.” “The entire family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for everyone’s love, support, and sympathies for Jacqueline Yvonne. Jacqueline was a remarkable woman, a wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year Beverly Hills resident who made an incalculable positive contribution to the arts community “In a joint statement, the Avant and Sarandos families expressed their condolences. “Her family, friends, and all of the people she served during her incredible life will miss her.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Jacqueline Avant was a lifelong Los Angeles philanthropist who served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, and directed groups that assisted low-income neighborhoods such as Watts and South Los Angeles.

Nicole Avant, the Avants’ daughter, is a film producer and former US ambassador to the Bahamas. She is married to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and Chief Content Officer.

Clarence Avant, the “Godfather of Black Music,” is a Grammy-winning executive who was recently elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also a concert promoter and manager when he was 90 years old. This is a condensed version of the information.