Bill Barr was chastised by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, who said that Democrats were’stealing’ the 2020 election: Book.

According to accounts in ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl’s book “Betrayal: The Final Act of The Trump Show,” Bartiromo complained to Barr that the Justice Department had done nothing to “stop the Democrats from stealing the election.” According to a copy of the book seen by CNN, Barr reportedly told Karl on the record: “She [Bartiromo] called me up and she was screaming. I yelled back at her. She’s lost it.”