Biles and Maroney claim the FBI “turned a blind eye” to allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar and USAG.

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar is accused by athletes of abusing young female athletes, and the FBI is accused of turning a blind eye.

On Wednesday, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about their experiences. All of the athletes who were present on Wednesday had previously spoken out about Nassar’s assault.

The FBI, according to Maroney, “let a child molester to go free for more than a year.” Maroney also accused the agency of suppressing her 2015 abuse report and then making false statements about what she told them.

The FBI was chastised by the Justice Department’s inspector general in July for making many errors in its investigation. According to the investigation, officials with the Indianapolis FBI office neglected to respond to claims for months, resulting in the sexual abuse of at least 70 athletes.

“After reading the OIG report, it appears that the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of its way to protect USAG and USOPC,” Biles stated.

According to the inspector general, the FBI field office first learned of the allegations in July 2015, but it took until October 2016 to initiate an investigation in Michigan, where Nassar worked and the abuse occurred.

The FBI also failed to properly document an interview with one of Nassar’s accusers, failed to contact other victims, and failed to notify other relevant law enforcement authorities of the claims, according to the report. During the watchdog’s probe, some agents also gave misleading claims.

The FBI reportedly fired an agent accused of failing to adequately investigate the former doctor before of Wednesday’s hearing. Michael Langeman, a supervisory special agent who questioned Maroney in 2015, was fired, according to the Washington Post.

After pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct in 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. In court, more than 150 women testified that he had sexually molested them.

“I am convinced that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue were directly caused by the failure of the institutions created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. This is a condensed version of the information.