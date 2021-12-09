Bigler Stouffer II was executed in Oklahoma in 1985 for the murder of Linda Reaves, a teacher.

Bigler Stouffer II was put to death by lethal injection in Oklahoma on Thursday morning for the 1985 murder of teacher Linda Reaves.

Stouffer, 79, died at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10:16 a.m. after receiving a deadly three-drug injection.

“My father’s forgiveness is all I ask. Thank you so much “In his final words, Stouffer stated.

Stouffer was denied a stay of execution, and his final appeal to the United States Supreme Court was denied less than two hours before he was to be executed.

Stouffer was the first person executed in Oklahoma since John Grant’s execution in October, when he convulsed and vomited after getting the deadly injection.

According to Josh Ward, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, executions are usually carried out later in the day. They chose to move Stouffer’s execution to the morning so that it would be simpler to return to a normal day.

Stouffer has always maintained his innocence in the three-shot killing of Reaves. Doug Ivens, her then-boyfriend, was critically hurt in the event.

“I am completely innocent of Linda Reaves’ murder, and my heart goes out to Linda Reaves’ family who has suffered as a result of her murder,” he told the board.

Stouffer and his attorneys contended in court filings that the state’s three-drug execution process posed a danger of unconstitutional pain and suffering, and that he should be included in a federal lawsuit contesting the protocols with other death row plaintiffs. However, a federal district court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit both turned down his motion.

After his initial conviction and death sentence were overturned, Stouffer was convicted and sentenced to die in 2003. He claimed at a parole board hearing last month that Ivens was shot during a fight over a gun at Ivens’ house, and that Reaves was already dead when he arrived.

Stouffer went to Ivens’ house to borrow the gun, then fatally shot Reaves and wounded Ivens to gain access to Ivens’ $2 million life insurance policy, according to prosecutors. Stouffer was seeing Ivens’ ex-wife at the time.

Despite being shot three times with a.38 caliber handgun, one in the face, Ivens survived.