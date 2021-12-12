Bigger Tornadoes are the ‘New Normal,’ according to a FEMA official, and they are linked to climate change.

Deanne Criswell, the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), cautioned on Sunday that catastrophic weather events like the tornado outbreak that ripped across six states this weekend will likely become the “new normal” as a result of climate change.

“This is going to be our new normal,” Criswell said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The repercussions that we’re witnessing from climate change are the problem of our age.”

Criswell’s warning comes after a powerful and unexpected storm hit Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Hundreds of tornado reports were made during the outbreak, which left a trail of death and destruction in its wake, with estimates of up to 100 persons killed.

At least 70 people are likely to have perished in Kentucky as a result of the storms, according to Governor Andy Beshear, and officials expect the figure to rise as search and rescue attempts continue. The storms wreaked devastation across the region, ripping down buildings, collapsing roofs, and trapping people under mountains of rubble and debris, as seen in videos and images.

“This has been the most devastating tornado in the history of our state. What it has accomplished in this case is incomprehensible. The extent of devastation is unprecedented in my experience “On Saturday, Beshear stated.

While tornadoes are not uncommon in that portion of the country, such a destructive and far-reaching storm system this late in the season is unusual, according to experts.

On Sunday, Criswell remarked, “I believe it’s really unique.” “We do get tornadoes in December, so that aspect isn’t unusual, but I don’t believe we’ve seen one of this scale this late in the year. It is, nonetheless, historically significant. Even yet, the ferocity of this tornado, or several tornadoes, and the length of time they lingered on the ground are unparalleled “she continued.

One tornado is said to have touched down almost 230 miles long, ripping through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky for several hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) is conducting an official investigation to determine whether the occurrence was one continuous twister, and if so, it will set a new record for the longest tornado in US history, as well as the first to reach four states.

