‘Big Snake’ invited him to enter his neighbor’s house around 2 a.m., according to a man high on crack.

According to police paperwork, a drug-addled guy in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana attempted to enter his neighbor’s home last week after being advised to do so by a “huge snake.”

At around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, police were responding to a report of an attempted unauthorized entry in a residence along Cypress Street when they came across 52-year-old Jessie Terry and one of his female neighbors, according to The Smoking Gun, which cited an affidavit from the West Monroe Police Department.

According to the police paperwork, the neighbor told the attending officer, officer M. Townsend, that Terry “attempted to access the backdoor to her apartment.”

Terry admitted to having “smoked crack within the recent hour” after being informed of his Miranda Rights, according to Townsend’s affidavit. Terry also revealed that “a giant snake told him to open the victim’s door and go inside,” according to him. Terry was not under the influence of any narcotics, according to police. There were no other facts about the reptile Terry cited, such as proof of its existence.

Terry was charged with one felony crime of unauthorized entrance into an inhabited house and one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace and was placed into the local jail. According to Townsend’s declaration, he had a long criminal background.

In March, an Idaho man had a similar experience inside his closet when he encountered a stranger who was high on narcotics.

On March 17, deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 2500 block of Ammon Road in Idaho Falls when the homeowner returned home at 9 a.m. and discovered Rene Arismendi Jr., 20, inside his closet.

When Arismendi was discovered, he told the homeowner that he was hiding from “those who were trying to kill him.” He then told deputies that he was staying with pals at a nearby Airbnb and that he was afraid they would attack him.

Arismendi’s tale didn’t add up, police said, and he appeared to be paranoid and under the influence.

Inside Arismendi’s suitcase, authorities discovered over 40 pills of prescription drugs that had not been prescribed to him. They also discovered white residue in the bag, which he claimed included methamphetamine smoked with a friend earlier.

After a 4-year-old youngster discovered a black pouch stuffed under a couch cushion containing roughly 15 grams of methamphetamine, police were called back to the house.

Arismendi was sentenced after pleading guilty to felony possession of a controlled drug.