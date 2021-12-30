Big plans are in the works to overhaul the face of Wirral.

Hundreds of homes are poised to be built across Wirral as major projects go forward at a rapid pace.

Whether it’s the gigantic Wirral Waters project on the Birkenhead docklands or the massive ambitions to breathe new life into Birkenhead town centre, big things are happening.

The Washington Newsday examined what might happen with these and other projects in the coming year.

This project, led by Peel L&P, which could see up to 13,000 homes built in the borough over the next 25 years, was criticized for being slow to get started.

The first homes, however, have now been built.

The first 30 households will move into Urban Splash’s ‘Row House’ and ‘Town House’ homes at East Float, on Dock Road, early next year.

Peel L&P also stated that they hope to have builders on site at a number of other projects across Wirral Waters next year, subject to factors such as obtaining planning permission.

The Legacy Project, a concept for 500 flats in the growing Northbank neighborhood at Wirral Waters, including 100 affordable new homes, and Belong Wirral, a dementia care and lodging facility for over 100 people, are two examples.

In addition, work on the MEA (Marine, Energy, and Automotive) Park will begin, with the goal of establishing a hub for manufacturing, logistics, research and development, as well as large-scale assembly and modular construction.

The plan to build a new amenity village on the East Float Docks is also moving forward.

It is hoped that this will benefit existing and new residents, students, and workers in the Four Bridges neighborhood.

The rebuilding of Birkenhead town centre is an important aspect of Wirral’s future.

This was bolstered earlier this year when Wirral Council’s strategic applications sub-committee endorsed some of the town’s most important initiatives.

Construction of a new commercial district for Birkenhead, with 1,300-1,500 employment created over the next 15 years

Construction of up to 651 new high-quality, environmentally friendly homes

Improvements to public transportation and the bus station

“Summary comes to an end.”