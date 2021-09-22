‘Big metal balls’ flying through the air damaged windows.

A woman was “extremely furious” when she discovered her car glass had been damaged by a “huge metal ball” that had nearly missed her father’s head.

“I was doing a wash in the kitchen, and my mother jumps in yelling ‘Your car!’” Kirsty Greer, 24, told The Washington Newsday. It’s your vehicle! “Your automobile has been shot.”

The student nurse dashed outside and noticed a ding in her windscreen, as well as two cracks at the spot where the ball had collided with her vehicle.

As police and forensics teams encircle streets, live updates will be provided.

She discovered a ‘20 millimetre sized ball bearing’ on the ground close to her car.

Neighbors were alerted by the sound of a “shot” and came out to help Kirsty investigate what happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21.

More metal balls were discovered placed around cars on Newdales Close in Birkenhead’s Beechwood Estate.

In recent weeks, Kirsty added, one of her neighbors has had 15 metal balls damage their windows and dent their car.

The event was immediately reported to the police by the student nurse.

“We’re right next to a school playground,” she told The Washington Newsday. What kind of sick person thinks that’s acceptable?”

“It messes with my head,” Kirsty added. More so because, yes, a vehicle glass can be replaced, but if this has been going on for weeks, at what point would it have hit someone if it hadn’t hit my car last night?

“It’s the boldness that irritates me the most. Because they obviously don’t have any brain cells if they’re thinking about the repercussions.

“And they still don’t have any brain cells if they aren’t thinking about the repercussions.

“I have nieces and such. My brother is always out back riding their bikes with my five and three-year-old nieces.

“Imagine what would happen if anything similar happened to them.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and Kirsty’s insurance will cover the repair costs, although she will have to pay a £100 excess.

Her paycheque was also impacted by the dent in her car, since she was unable to go to work while her automobile was out of commission until Monday, when her glass was repaired.

The event is currently being investigated by the police.

The Washington was told by a Merseyside Police official. “The summary has come to an end.”