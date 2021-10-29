‘Big F-You to White Supremacy,’ Say Families of Church Massacre Victims in a $88 million settlement with the US.

Families of nine people slain in a racist shooting at a Black South Carolina church have reached an agreement for $88 million, a clear “F you” to white supremacy and racism.

After a failed background check that allowed him to obtain a firearm, Dylann Roof slaughtered nine people in the 2015 massacre. Roof’s past drug possession arrest, according to the FBI, should have barred him from purchasing a firearm.

Roof, who was only 21 years old at the time, allegedly opened fire during a Bible study at the church. Roof was the first person in the United States to be condemned to death for a federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death in 2017.

The “88” figure was purposefully included in the settlement, according to Bakari Sellers, an attorney who helped arrange the deal, because it’s a number connected with white supremacy and the amount of rounds Roof claimed he took with him to the church massacre.

“White supremacy and racism have received a massive ‘F you’ from us. We’re doing it by generating generational riches in these Black neighborhoods as a result of one of the country’s most heinous racial crimes “According to the Associated Press, Sellers stated.

Settlements for the families of those killed vary from $6 million to $7.5 million per claimant, according to the Justice Department. The payments for survivors are $5 million per claimant.

Roof was arrested on Feb. 28 by Columbia, South Carolina, police on a narcotics possession charge, months before the June 17, 2015, church killing. Roof was able to purchase the handgun he used in the massacre due to a series of clerical errors and mishaps.

According to court filings, one of the errors was incorrectly naming the sheriff’s office as the arresting agency in the narcotics case. A National Instant Criminal Background Check System examiner discovered some information about the arrest but needed more to block the sale, so she sent a fax to a sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said they didn’t have the report and referred her to Columbia police.

The examiner was directed to a federal list of law enforcement agencies as part of the system's operational rules, but Columbia police did not appear on the list.