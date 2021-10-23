Biden’s’reckless’ pro-Taiwan remarks, according to North Korea, might have ‘tragic consequences.’

According to Korean state media, North Korea’s vice minister of foreign affairs stated President Joe Biden’s recent remarks hinting that the US would support Taiwan against Chinese strikes were “reckless” and could result in “tragic repercussions.”

According to The Hill, Biden’s “meddling” in the island could result in “a potential danger of touching off a delicate situation on the Korean peninsula,” according to Pak Myong Ho of the Korean Central News Agency.

“The United States should keep in mind that its reckless involvement in internal matters, its attempt at divisiveness, and an open act of double standard would only attract disastrous repercussions,” Pak told the news site.

“We firmly back the Chinese government and people in their determination to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to achieve the motherland’s unity without fail,” Pak added.

Pak’s declaration comes after Vice President Joe Biden indicated on Thursday that the US is “committed” to defending Taiwan if it is attacked by China. The remark led the White House to clarify Biden’s words later, as it appeared to imply a shift in US policy toward Taiwan.

“The Taiwan Relations Act governs the United States’ defense relationship with Taiwan. “We will honor our obligations under the act, continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and reject any unilateral changes to the status quo,” a White House official said on Thursday.

According to current policy, the United States is legally obligated to give Taiwan with resources to defend itself while maintaining “strategic ambiguity” on military intervention. The United States does not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent country, but it does provide vital support, such as armaments, to the Chinese-claimed island.

However, as China has pressed through with contentious military activities, such as flying at least 150 bombers into adjacent airspace, fears of attacks on Taiwan have intensified.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned Friday that the island would not “bend” to China’s military pressure in response to the White House’s retraction of Biden’s statements.

“The US government has constantly proved its rock-solid support for Taiwan through concrete steps since President Biden took office,” spokeswoman Xavier Chang told The Washington Newsday. “Taiwan’s. This is a condensed version of the information.