Biden’seems oblivious’ to terrorist threats posed by Taliban-run Afghanistan, according to Lindsey Graham.

As the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham chastised President Joe Biden for appearing “oblivious” to the threat of future terrorist attacks.

“It is only a matter of time until al-Qaeda resurfaces in Afghanistan and poses a threat to the American homeland and the Western world,” Graham said in a statement released on Sunday to This website. “President Biden appears unconcerned about the terrorist concerns posed by a Taliban-run Afghanistan.”

Graham termed the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan “a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the globe at large,” in a statement that he also tweeted.

15 August 2021 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC)

According to the statement, “Jihadists all across the world are celebrating this event.”

Graham attacked Biden’s statement, saying it “shows a full disconnect as to the risks America faces,” and that it “shows a complete disconnect as to the threats America faces.”

The statement said, “Does President Biden genuinely believe the Taliban has America’s best interests at heart?” “Are we willing to entrust our national security to the Taliban?”

“President Biden’s choice to totally withdraw is a tragedy for the Afghan people, a disaster for the American people, and demonstrates a lack of understanding of the risks that still emanate from the War on Terror,” he continued.

He described the decision as “reckless” and claimed it went against reasonable military advice.

Graham praised Biden for allowing extra US soldiers to assist with the evacuation of US personnel and allies. He does not believe that will be doable by the end of August, however.

He claims that because of the “fabricated deadline,” thousands of Afghans who have aided the US will be “left behind for killing.”

Graham also urged the Biden administration not to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

"They are medieval thugs that sympathize with al-Qaeda, brutalize women, and undermine all religious tolerance concepts," Graham stated. "The Taliban is a direct threat."