Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is ‘Too Late,’ According to Kansas’ Democratic Governor.

Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas questioned whether President Biden’s vaccine mandate would be successful for people of her state, saying it was “too late” for the federal government to be making such efforts this late in the coronavirus pandemic.

“I reviewed the Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate yesterday. While I applaud the purpose of keeping people safe, which is one I share, I don’t feel this directive is the best or most effective approach for Kansas “Kelly, a Democrat, said in a statement on Friday.

“From the beginning of the epidemic, states have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. It’s too late to enforce a federal norm now that we’ve already established systems and strategies adapted to our unique requirements “she continued. “I will seek a settlement that recognizes our state’s distinctiveness while also building on our continuing efforts to address a once-in-a-generation catastrophe.” The White House set a deadline of January 4 for organizations with 100 or more employees to demand COVID-19 immunizations or weekly testing from their employees.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Department of Labor will execute the regulation, which is likely to affect an estimated 84 million private-sector workers (OSHA).

Workers must be paid time off to get vaccinated under OSHA rules, but employers are not required to pay for weekly testing of unvaccinated workers. Employees who have not been vaccinated will be obliged to wear face masks while on the job.

Kelly, who is up for re-election next year, joined a chorus of Republican governors in criticizing the Biden administration’s new standard.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the most vocal opponents, pledging to contest the regulation, claiming that it violates constitutional rights and will exacerbate labor shortages in several industries.

"Florida will respond, and I believe the rule will be reduced," DeSantis said. "I just don't believe there's a sufficient basis for it, and I believe you've even seen individuals on their side admit that they don't have a good constitutional footing for it." Biden has defended the mandate, claiming "wide popular support" and pointing to October's surprisingly strong jobs report as proof of high immunization rates.