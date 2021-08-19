Biden’s vaccine mandate, according to a nursing home union, might result in a “disastrous workforce.”

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for nursing homes, according to Georgia’s largest association of long-term care providers, could create “disastrous workforce issues” for an industry that already has staffing shortages.

While the Georgia Health Care Association believes vaccinations are important for nursing home residents and appreciates Biden’s efforts to protect them, the union is concerned that “this action could exacerbate the significant workforce crisis centers are already experiencing,” according to a statement released Thursday.

“If the goal of this mandate is to protect vulnerable people from unvaccinated workers, vaccination mandates for health-care workers should be implemented to all health-care settings because vulnerable people are treated in each,” the statement stated.

Biden stated on Wednesday that his administration will mandate vaccinations for nursing home workers in order for those institutions to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid money.

“You should not be at a high risk of catching COVID from unvaccinated personnel if you visit, live, or work in a nursing home,” Biden stated.

Despite being one of the first groups eligible for immunizations, hundreds of thousands of nursing care staff remain unvaccinated, according to federal data.

The Georgia Health Care Association, on the other hand, called it “ill-advised” that the administration was forcing immunizations for nursing homes while allowing other frontline staff to remain unvaccinated if they so choose.

“Only focusing on nursing homes will cause vaccine-skeptical personnel to flee to other health-care settings,” according to the group, “leaving many centers with insufficient staff.”

The repercussions of the demand on nursing home personnel, according to the group, will reduce the quality of care provided to residents in long-term care institutions.

As a result, seniors’ access to long-term care would be limited, and centers’ ability to offer excellent care to residents will be harmed, according to the statement.

Other senior executives in the nursing care industry have made similar claims, claiming that the regulation will have a negative influence on the industry’s personnel.

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), is urging the Biden administration to require immunizations for other health-care workers as well, in order to prevent nursing-home employees from shifting to other settings.

“Vaccination requirements. This is a condensed version of the information.