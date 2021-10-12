Biden’s New Gender Policy Council Will Focus on Equality and Rights for Women.

President Joe Biden’s council, which is focused on gender equality and women’s rights, is intending to direct federal departments to consider gender when drafting policy.

According to McClatchy’s D.C. bureau, the Gender Policy Council, co-chaired by Executive Director Jen Klein and Julissa Reynoso, First Lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff, would urge agencies to evaluate the possible detrimental impact of their policies on women from all walks of life. For the council, women leaders in the White House have been sought out for their knowledge and expertise.

Biden has asked the council to help the government address a number of issues that affect women, including sexual harassment, gender-based violence, income and wealth disparities, health disparities, and reproductive health rights.

Federal authorities will also be entrusted with identifying areas where they can use their authority to prevent gender discrimination and developing plans to achieve complete gender equality. According to McClatchy, the council estimates that the implementation of such measures will take years to complete.

Change won’t happen immediately, according to Jocelyn Frye, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and former policy director to former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to McClatchy.

“You’re asking for an entirely new perspective in certain cases, and you’re asking people to rethink how they examine concerns and problems, and you don’t just change the status quo overnight,” Frye said.

According to C. Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, if the gender council intends to execute all plans in a timely manner, it needs to take a detailed approach.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Mason explained, “because you have to have a really tight, defined agenda to be effective.” You must, nevertheless, be inclusive.” “It can have the opposite impact, and there’s so many things, you don’t know what to focus on,” Mason said, adding that while the council has worked to gather and adopt perspectives from diverse disciplines, “it may have the opposite effect, and there’s so many things, you don’t know what to focus on.” As a result, you’re limited in your accomplishments.” The White House was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.