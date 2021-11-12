Biden’s love of Satchel Paige honors the Negro Leagues Museum, but the gaffe isn’t offensive, according to Biden.

President Joe Biden’s remarks about baseball legend Satchel Paige at a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery on Thursday sparked outrage on social media.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, is not one of those who was outraged.

“As far as we’re concerned, the president’s fondness for Satchel is an honor,” Kendrick told The Washington Newsday on Friday. “What the president stated does not offend us in the least.” In fact, we praise the president for continuing to be a champion of history.” Biden appeared to fumble over his words throughout the address, referring to Paige as “the great negro of the period” before pointing out that the pitcher spent much of his career in the Negro Leagues until breaking into Major League Baseball late in his career. The reaction to the remarks on Twitter was rapid, ranging from outrage to confusion to support for the president.

Kendrick claimed the remark didn’t bother him and that he thought Biden’s intentions were good.

Kendrick stated, “I absolutely got what the president was expressing.” “In the Oval Office, he has Satchel Paige’s baseball card, and of course, he recently told the Pope about it.” “Satchel Paige, on his 47th birthday, pitched a win against Chicago,” Biden said on Thursday, referring to the tale in question. And everyone in the press came in and said, ‘Satch, it’s incredible—47 years old.’ At the age of 47, no one has ever pitched a complete game. ‘How do you feel now that you’re 47?’ ‘Boys, that’s not how I look at it,’ he remarked. ‘How do you see it, Satch?’ they asked. “I look at it this way: How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” he explained. However, it was Biden’s introduction to the anecdote that drew social media’s attention. “I adopted the mindset of the great Negro—at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues—went on to become a great pitcher in the pros—in Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson,” he told those in attendance at the ceremony. Satchel Paige was his name.” “To relate the stories of the Negro,” Kendrick remarked of Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.