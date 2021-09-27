Biden’s election victory should be ‘nulled,’ according to an Arizona Republican senator.

After calling the results of the contentious audit that affirmed President Joe Biden’s victory last week a “psychological operation,” Republican Arizona state Senator Sonny Borrelli has called for the 2020 presidential election to be “nulled.”

The audit’s findings, which were disclosed on Friday by the firm Cyber Ninjas at the request of the GOP-controlled state Senate, revealed that Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by a wider margin than the official vote total. Regardless, during a Monday interview on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast, Borrelli argued that the Maricopa County audit proved there was an Arizona election “cover up.”

“Obviously, what we have here—no it’s longer a conspiracy theory, as they dubbed us, conspiracy theorists—but we actually have evidence of a cover-up,” Borrelli added. “Maricopa County and the Secretary of State’s Office are to blame for this. And it’s all because to the mainstream media’s fake news.”

“Right now, we’re all going through…

He went on to say that it was “a psychological operation put forth by the left’s propaganda machine.” “Democrats, leftists, whatever you want to call them. You can call it whatever you like. They’ve essentially revived Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda leader. Because what they’re attempting is a psychological misdirection and misinformation operation.”

Bannon said that Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who is not affiliated with the political left, concurred that the audit had confirmed the official results and revealed that Biden had won by a larger margin than previously assumed. Despite Trump’s demands, Ducey tweeted on Friday that there will be “no decertification” of the election. Borrelli said Ducey had “nothing to do” with the election.

Ducey’s office was contacted for comment by this publication.

Borrelli insisted that the phrase “decertify” was incorrect, claiming that Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich may “nullify those results” owing to alleged “criminal activity” during the election. The fact that the audit indicated Biden received more votes than Trump was merely “spin, the psychological operation that the left, the media, is throwing out there,” he asserted.

Borrelli said that the audit revealed "fraudulent" ballots had been counted, implying that some ballots had been counted illegally due to skewed signatures on ballots.