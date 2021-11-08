Biden’s decision to shut down the Line 5 pipeline might cause gas prices to skyrocket.

A coalition of Midwest lawmakers has warned that if the Biden administration stops a gas and oil pipeline that runs through Michigan, millions of Americans could face substantially higher energy prices this winter.

According to a recent Politico report, the Line 5 pipeline could be jeopardized as the White House considers the potential influence on regional fuel costs as part of a push to lessen the United States’ reliance on fossil fuels.

Since 1953, the line has been transporting Canadian crude oil and natural gas from Alberta to Ontario via Wisconsin, the Great Lakes, and Michigan. It now transports roughly 540,000 barrels per day.

In a letter to Biden dated November 4, Ohio General Assembly Bob Latta and 12 other members encouraged the president to keep the connection up, arguing that shutting it down would only encourage growing energy costs.

“As we enter the winter months and temperatures drop across the Midwest,” Latta wrote, “the termination of Line 5 will undoubtedly exacerbate shortages and price increases in home heating fuels like natural gas and propane, at a time when Americans are already facing rapidly rising energy prices, steep home heating costs, global supply shortages, and skyrocketing gas prices.”

According to Politico, Line 5 has been a target of Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in previous years; but, the issue has risen on the White House’s agenda following Canada’s decision to activate the 1977 Pipeline Transit Treaty a month ago to assure the line’s continuing operation.

Lawmakers who encouraged Biden not to act believe that the government’s decision to shut down the line is motivated by a desire to “soothe environmental groups.”

It comes as Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm cautioned that because to rising gas prices caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Americans could expect to pay more to heat their homes this winter.

On Sunday, Granholm told CNN, “This is going to happen.” When asked about prospective price increases, Granholm told State of the Union’s Dana Bash on Sunday, “It will be more expensive this year than last year.”

According to a survey released last month by the Energy Information Administration, natural gas-heating households in the United States will spend an average of $746 to heat their houses this winter, up 30% from the previous year. This is a condensed version of the information.