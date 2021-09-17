Biden’s COVID Relief Bill, worth over $550 billion, has still to be released six months after it was passed.

According to administration data, more than $550 billion of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan has still to be disbursed six months after it was authorized by Congress.

The funds that have not been spent have sparked heated debate, with Republican critics claiming that they prove Biden’s relief plan was too large, while the administration argues that the funds could be used to provide additional economic relief in the future if additional pandemic complications, such as virus mutations, arise.

“Some items are designed to relieve immediate hardship, while others are designed to allow for a multi-year policy response – they’re not bugs, they’re features,” said Gene Sperling, who is in charge of Biden’s rescue plan. “The fact that a significant amount of these monies can be spent over a few years is good news for a long-term recovery.”

Approximately $105 billion in state and local funding, as well as more than half of the enhanced child tax credits, are not yet payable under the law. In certain circumstances, the withheld money have resulted in frustration, such as aid for tenants, tests, and immunizations that have gone unused.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Some of the backlog is caused by bottlenecks — or outright blocks — at the state or local level, far from Washington’s influence. When Biden recently announced new immunization requirements for government employees and firms with 100 or more employees, he highlighted the importance of testing and keeping schools open.

“We’re getting a lot of criticism, particularly from Republican governors,” Biden said on Thursday. “The governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to sabotage my proposed lifesaving requirements.”

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have established “Operation Expanded Testing” to work with schools, homeless shelters, and care facilities to provide screening testing at no cost to most organizations, and the CDC has offered its technical expertise — but that doesn’t mean states will use it.

Officials at the White House are frustrated by the slow pace with which money is being distributed for some of the projects, but they argue that what is left is largely beyond their control.

Some authorities privately believe the country as a whole. This is a condensed version of the information.