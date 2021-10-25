Biden’s commitment to the release of American hostages is being questioned by relatives all across the world.

According to the Associated Press, relatives of 26 Americans held hostage or unlawfully jailed in other nations signed a letter to President Joe Biden, questioning his commitment to securing their release. The family members said they were kept “uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us” because Biden’s administration looked to be blocked by “burdensome processes or policy discussions” that hampered the captives’ chances at liberation. “We need proof that your administration’s promises to prioritize the repatriation of our family members are genuine. It is now or never to take action. Now we need you to return our fellow Americans to their homeland “According to the letter.

According to the Associated Press, one of the letter’s signers was the mother of Trevor Reed, an American Marine who was arrested in Moscow for allegedly assaulting a police officer. The wife of Jeffry Woodke, an aid worker kidnapped from his home in Niger in 2016, and the sister of Mark Frerichs, an American contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan in early 2020, also signed.

The letter underscores rising hostage community worries that the Biden administration’s foreign policy strategy does not prioritize hostage release, and that legal and political moves have hampered rather than improved efforts to free hostages. In some cases, the families believe they are in a “worse” circumstance now than they were eight months ago, according to the letter to Biden.

So far, the Biden team has lacked high-profile inmate and hostage releases. It was a topic of particular concern to President Donald Trump, who, in keeping with his unconventional foreign policy strategy, was receptive to out-of-the-box hostage discussions, such as a high-level but ultimately unsuccessful trip to Damascus to bring journalist Austin Tice home. He also invited American captives who were released during his presidency to attend the 2020 Republican National Convention with him.

Following a February call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the families expressed optimism in the letter. They said they haven’t been able to meet with Biden or his national security advisor, Jake, since then. This is a condensed version of the information.