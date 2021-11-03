Biden’s climate pledge, according to a gas industry group, will result in higher energy prices.

New planned restrictions to reduce methane emissions, according to a group representing independent fossil fuel exploration and production businesses, might result in job losses and “raise Americans’ energy costs.”

The statement came after President Joe Biden declared war on the heat-trapping gas on Tuesday. The American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) represents the country’s leading independent natural gas and oil exploration and production businesses.

Biden launched the Global Methane Pledge at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow on Tuesday, pledging to reduce international methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade, compared to 2020 levels.

He also discussed domestic initiatives to reduce gas emissions across the United States. Plugging methane gas leaks, more regular leak monitoring, and the capture of natural gas found alongside oil are among the proposed in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule.

The EPA’s recommendations to restrict methane, which is 84 times more potent than carbon and hence a vital target for fighting climate change swiftly, have mostly been met with skepticism by the energy industry.

AXPC CEO Anne Bradbury, on the other hand, stated: “The EPA’s proposed methane regulations will almost certainly result in large new compliance expenses.

“On top of the regulatory expenses imposed on our business through compliance with EPA rules, the new methane tax proposed in the reconciliation plan would be an additional and punitive tax on industry,” she said in a statement to The Washington Newsday and other media.

A proposed methane tax is included in the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure package, however it is not addressed in the EPA’s proposal unveiled Tuesday.

The thought of a tax being imposed on methane emissions from natural gas and petroleum production systems and related operations has angered energy sector organisations.

The AXPC, along with the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the United States Chamber of Commerce, changed their minds earlier this year and welcomed the EPA’s decision to expand direct methane control to cover facilities built before 2015.

“Rather than placing new, punitive fees on the business through a methane tax,” Bradbury added, limiting methane emissions should happen through the EPA regulatory process.

"This methane tax will hurt American producers and raise energy costs for Americans, resulting in the loss of 90,000 jobs across the country.