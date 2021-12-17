Biden’s choice to lead traffic safety pledges to reduce deaths while waiting for old rules to be implemented.

The nominee for head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Joe Biden, has committed to curb the rise in car accidents across the country.

Since February, Steven Cliff has been the agency’s deputy administrator. He could, however, be the country’s first true leader since 2016. He reaffirmed his commitment to lowering the astounding number of car crashes that have occurred over the past year while addressing at his confirmation hearing for his official appointment.

He stated of the tendency, “I am determined to turning this around.” Cliff went on to say that the US needs to “transform a culture that sees the death of tens of thousands of people in traffic accidents as inevitable.” The hearing comes as the NHTSA continues to deal with a backlog of safety rules mandated by Congress, including the use of technology that could prevent drunk driving. One of the reasons why proponents have been advocating for an official administrator of the agency is because of this backup.

Despite the fact that total miles travelled originally decreased at the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, some 38,680 persons were killed in car crashes in 2020. In the first three months of 2021, 8,730 individuals died in car accidents.

Cliff also wants to lower greenhouse gas emissions by updating vehicle fuel economy standards and imposing rules on Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating a report that this program almost crashed while driving.

“I want to make it obvious that no vehicle on the market today is capable of driving itself. In today’s vehicles, nothing can replace a totally attentive driver “Cliff stated.

Cliff claims that the infrastructure bill will help by doubling the NHTSA’s budget, which will be utilized to increase employees and improve data gathering in the United States to better understand where and how crashes occur.

According to an Associated Press study of NHTSA rulemaking throughout the last three presidents, at least 13 vehicle safety standards are overdue, including a rear seat belt reminder requirement authorized by Congress in 2012 that was supposed to go into effect by 2015.

Cliff, like a number of other Transportation Department nominees, is anticipated to receive broad support from the committee but faces hurdles in ultimate confirmation. Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, has stated that he will run again. This is a condensed version of the information.